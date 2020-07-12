The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Bus, train service to continue after 10 p.m. starting tomorrow
Transportation Minister Miri Regev order buses and trains to continue their services after 10 p.m. starting tomorrow.
Measures passed last week to fight the coronavirus outbreak canceled public transportation service after that hour, but that restriction will be lifted, Hebrew-language media reports.
Iran’s Khamenei urges fight against ‘truly tragic’ virus resurgence
Iran’s supreme leader calls the resurgence of the novel coronavirus in the country “truly tragic” and urges all citizens to help stem what has been the region’s deadliest outbreak.
“Let everyone play their part in the best way to break the chain of transmission in the short term and save the country,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says in a video conference with lawmakers, according to his office.
— AFP
Pope ‘very distressed’ over Turkey’s Hagia Sophia conversion to mosque
Pope Francis says he is “very distressed” over Turkey’s decision to convert the Byzantine-era monument Hagia Sophia back into a mosque.
“My thoughts go to Istanbul. I’m thinking about Hagia Sophia. I am very distressed,” the pope says.
— AFP
Minister said to slam new stipend for self-employed as ‘hangman’s noose’
Labor and Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli of the Labor party reportedly quarrels with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting approving expedited stipends for self employed Israelis.
“It’s no wonder at the moment that there is lack of trust by the self-employed,” Shmuli says during the meeting, according to Channel 12, adding that that is “because of what we have promised thus far, because the compensation in this outline isn’t high enough and therefore the self-employed are right.”
“It is no wonder that the feeling is that we threw a hangman’s noose in their direction, rather than a lifeline,” he says.
Netanyahu reportedly retorts: “Listen, young minister, don’t speak to me in slogans. I’m not prepared for talks about hangman’s nooses because that’s what will come out [in the media] eventually. There are broad responsibilities here; you are a minister in the government; you can’t speak in sweeping terms like that.”
Government approves expedited stipends to self-employed amid public anger
Ministers approve stipends of up to NIS 7,500 ($2,170) for self-employed Israelis, wage workers and businesses owners who have been hurt economically by government measures to contain the coronavirus.
The payments are part of a financial aid package unveiled last week by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz, amid complaints from many Israelis that they haven’t received assistance promised by the government.
A joint statement from Netanyahu and Katz pledges the money will enter the bank accounts of those eligible to receive it in the coming days. It also says Katz will distribute a memorandum of a bill authorizing the rest of the aid package, which includes bimonthly payments to businesses and an expansion of the eligibility for unemployment benefits.
