Could Regulation Law spark a coalition crisis?

The Kan broadcaster reports that a dispute between Likud and Blue and White over how to react to the Regulation Law being struck down could end up tearing the government apart.

“We won’t give way, even at the price of a [coalition] crisis, Blue and White will need to agree to legislate a new Regulation Law,” a Likud source is quoted saying.

Yamina, in an apparent bid to help spark that crisis, says it is pushing a court override law to separate the leftist chaff from the right-wing wheat.

“Supporters are right

Opposers are left.

The excuses are done…

We expect to see Likud’s decision.

Without excuses.

For or against,” the party says in a haiku/statement.