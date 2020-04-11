Deri: More towns may be added to lockdown list

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri says the Health Ministry may place enclosures on additional cities, with an emphasis on towns with large ultra-Orthodox populations.

Deri says closures are being considered for Modiin Ilit, Elad, Jisr a-Zarqa, Ashkelon and certain neighborhoods of Bnei Brak as well as other areas.

“This hasn’t happened yet, but it does not mean it won’t happen today or tomorrow. The Health Ministry is preparing a proposal like this,” he says, according to the Walla news site.

He also criticizes closures placed on Jerusalem neighborhoods, saying more data is needed to gauge whether some neighborhoods were included when they should not have been.

He tells Haredi journalists that a heat map of Bnei Brak showing areas with higher infection rates is being prepared, which may allow authorities to free some 50 percent of the locked down ultra-Orthodox city to exit the citywide quarantine.