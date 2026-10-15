‘Desecration of God’s name’: Haredi MKs regret backing Ohana, a gay lawmaker, as Knesset speaker

Yitzhak Pindrus, a lawmaker for the Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, says appointing Amir Ohana, a gay lawmaker, as Knesset speaker was a “desecration of God’s name.”
“There’s one thing that, in my opinion, was an error,” Pindrus says in an interview with Mishpacha, a Haredi outlet. “They voted for a Knesset speaker, which, on some level, I think involves a desecration of God’s name.”
“I think this desecration of God’s name comes with a price,” he adds, saying that rabbinic authorities should have been consulted on Ohana’s appointment, and that he doubts they were. “There are things about which it is written [in the Torah], ‘And the land shall not spit you out.'”
Ohana, a Likud lawmaker, has been speaker of the Knesset since late 2022.
A later report on Channel 13 says Aryeh Deri, chair of the Sephardi ultra-Orthodox Shas party, expressed regret over supporting Ohana’s appointment in private conversations.
Deri has called Ohana’s elevation to the post a mistake multiple times, according to the report.
“We have no divine assistance because we helped appoint Ohana,” the network quotes Deri as saying. “We shouldn’t have supported him as speaker of the Knesset.”
Ohana does not appear to have addressed the statements publicly.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel