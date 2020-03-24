The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Driver rams car into Haifa testing site, causing damage
Police have arrested a man who rammed his car into a just-opened Haifa drive-thru coronavirus testing center overnight, according to the Ynet news site.
The man, who police say may have been deranged, ran over computers, cameras and other equipment, according to the report.
The site, which opened yesterday, is set to resume testing as scheduled according to the report.
IDF, US to hold air exercise with F-35 jets and no physical contact
The Israel and US militaries are launching a joint aerial exercise in southern Israel later today in which F-35 fighter jets will take part, the Israel Defense Forces says.
The exercise is allowed to take place, despite a general ban on international exercises during the coronavirus crisis, as it will be held solely in the air, with no person-to-person contact on the ground, the IDF says.
The military says the exercise will begin Tuesday afternoon and last through Thursday afternoon. During that time, residents of the area might notice fighter jets flying overhead.
The IDF says this exercise is not in response to any specific threat but is part of its general 2020 training schedule.
US Senate leader, Treasury chief say $2 trillion rescue package close
Top congressional and White House officials negotiating the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package say they expect to reach a deal sometime Tuesday.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer say they spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump as they met late into the night at the Capitol. While the sides have resolved many issues in the sweeping package, some disagreements remain.
Washington has been straining to respond to the worsening coronavirus outbreak, and tempers in Congress have flared at times. Meantime, Trump is musing openly about letting a 15-day shutdown expire next Monday.
— AP
High Court leading Israel into anarchy, Likud minister fumes
Likud Minister Yariv Levin is continuing to attack the High Court, a day after judges ordered Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to hold a vote on his position, despite the party’s vociferous opposition.
“The court is leading us into anarchy. It’s acting like it owns the state,” Levin tells Kan radio, accusing the court of being part of a deep state-esque conspiracy.
“Five judges chosen in a cronyish way without any oversight behind closed doors and off the beaten path are sitting and thinking they can be managers over everything,” he says.
On Monday, Levin was one of two ministers who urged Edelstein to refuse the court’s attempt to compel him to hold the vote, in what was seen as the seed of a possible constitutional crisis.
