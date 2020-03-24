Likud: Right-wing bloc will boycott ‘stolen, undemocratic’ Knesset

A dozen inmates at a Washington state jail managed to escape and six remain on the loose, after they became spooked by COVID-19 restrictions, according to a local media report.

A video shows several people jumping a fence and running away from the Yakima County Jail.

DEVELOPING: Police in Yakima, Washington now say they DO NOT KNOW how many inmates have escaped local jail, witnesses report at least 20 pic.twitter.com/T2Je7rqNRs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 24, 2020

The six inmates who were rounded up said “they were upset after the Governor’s press conference regarding the statewide order to shelter in place and the virus outbreak has them all scared,” according to YakTRiNews.com.

Officials have expressed fears over the easy spread of the virus in prison. In Italy, inmates at several prisons rioted earlier this month as restrictions were put in place.