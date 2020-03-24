IDF, US to hold air exercise with F-35 jets and no physical contact

The Israel and US militaries are launching a joint aerial exercise in southern Israel later today in which F-35 fighter jets will take part, the Israel Defense Forces says.

The exercise is allowed to take place, despite a general ban on international exercises during the coronavirus crisis, as it will be held solely in the air, with no person-to-person contact on the ground, the IDF says.

The military says the exercise will begin Tuesday afternoon and last through Thursday afternoon. During that time, residents of the area might notice fighter jets flying overhead.

The IDF says this exercise is not in response to any specific threat but is part of its general 2020 training schedule.