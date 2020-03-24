Diaspora Minister Hotovely enters quarantine

Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) is being forced into quarantine, after the deputy director of her ministry was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Hotovely is the fourth minister to enter quarantine, along with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas), Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) and Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud).

Two Blue and White MKs and two Shas MKs are also in quarantine.

On Monday, the Knesset allowed its quarantined lawmakers to vote from a glassed off gallery above the plenum.

Some government officials have said the Knesset will have to suspend activity if too many members enter quarantine, but legal authorities have put the kibosh on shuttering parliament for such a reason.