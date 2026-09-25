Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

Woman in her 30s found dead in Haifa; boyfriend arrested ‘to clarify his involvement’

Today, 9:26 am
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A woman in her 30s is pronounced dead after police found her lifeless in Haifa, in what Hebrew media report as a suspected murder.

According to the Ynet news site, her boyfriend — a 28-year-old man — called the police at around 1 a.m. this morning.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found her in a stairwell with no signs of life and indications of severe trauma to her upper body, the outlet says.

Police say they’ve arrested her boyfriend “to clarify his involvement,” and later today will ask a court to extend his remand.

But, they add, “all avenues of investigation are being examined, including the possibility of self-harm.”

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