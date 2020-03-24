Right-wingers make way to Jerusalem to protest High Court

Almost a quarter of Israelis who contracted the novel coronavirus in Israel did so at a synagogue, according to a new data released by a Health Ministry body and published in Hebrew-language media.

The data, based on about half of the cases that have been confirmed so far, shows 24 percent of those who came down with disease contracted it at a synagogue.

Synagogues have been allowed to remain open, though gatherings of more than 10 are generally prohibited. Many religious leaders have asked congregants to pray at home, though some, especially in the ultra-Orthodox community, have continued to congregate in quorums of at least 10 men.

Some 5% of cases were contracted at yeshivas, while 1% came from ritual baths, which Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has reportedly sought to keep open despite many people sharing the same water in succession.

Hotels were also a major contributor, with some 15% of cases coming from there, and restaurants contributed 12%.

Six percent of cases came from schools or daycares and another 3% from old age homes, while groceries and other stores contributed 14% together.

Voting booths contributed to 1% of cases, according to the study.