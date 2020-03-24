Ministers to okay tighter lockdown at 8:30 p.m; rules not made public

With lives and the economy hanging in the balance, US President Donald Trump is weighing how to refine nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The White House is eyeing ways to ease the advisories that have sidelined workers, shuttered schools and led to a widespread economic slowdown. The US is now more than a week into an unprecedented 15-day effort to encourage all Americans to drastically scale back their public activities.

“I gave it two weeks,” Trump says during a virtual town hall Tuesday afternoon hosted by Fox News from the Rose Garden. He argues that tens of thousands of Americans die from the seasonal flu or in automobile accidents and “we don’t turn the country off.”

“We’ll assess at that time and we’ll give it some more time if we need a little more time, but we need to open this country up,” he adds. “We have to go back to work, much sooner than people thought.”

