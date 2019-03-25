Israeli imprisoned in Thailand to transfer to Israel for remainder of sentence

An Israeli man who was sentenced in 2018 to four years in prison in Thailand for operating an illegal medical clinic, as well as firearms offenses, will serve out the remainder of his sentence in Israel after senior ministers signed off on the transfer.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked approved Nati Hadad’s request to be moved to an Israeli prison, Hebrew media reported Sunday. Thai authorities are expected to soon give their go ahead for the plan and Hadad could arrive in Israel within weeks.

He reportedly filed the request two months ago under an agreement that exists between Israel and Thailand.

According to Channel 12 TV news Erdan and Shaked signed the paperwork even though Hadad does not have a permanent address in Israel, which is usually one of the conditions for such a prison transfer.

Hadad’s health has reportedly deteriorated since he was incarcerated and he is said to have harmed himself on more than one occasion.

In addition to improving his prison conditions, by moving to Israel, Hadad will be able to participate in local rehabilitation programs which could qualify him for an early release in the future, the reports said.

Hadad was jailed following his arrest in 2017 for operating an illegal clinic on the island of Koh Samui and being in possession of an unlicensed hand gun. He reportedly provided medicines and medical services for Israeli’s visiting Thailand.

In December he was sentenced to four years in prison.