Iran death toll nears 2,000

The Yisrael Beytenu party has proposed a bill that would essentially disqualify Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu from being prime minister.

According to the proposed law, a prime minister would to resign within 30 days of being indicted for a criminal offense.

Under the current law, a prime minister only has to leave office once he is found guilty and all appeals are exhausted.

According to Channel 12 news, the proposal is softer than one proposed by the party earlier, which specifically forbade allowing an MK under indictment to form a government. According to the channel, the new proposal, which is based on a proposal once supported by Netanyahu himself, would only apply to a prime minister leading a non-caretaker government.

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted on criminal charges last year, but has led a caretaker government since late 2018.