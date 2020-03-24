Tally of 449 new cases likely includes previously reported 371 infected

The ministry’s report of 449 new cases since “the last update” does not comport with a Monday night tally of 1,442 cases, which would place the total at close to 1,900.

The discrepancy may be explained if “the last update” refers to an update sent out on Monday morning, which showed a total of 1,238 cases.

The ministry generally sends out two updates a day, in the morning and at night, which are styled differently.

Assuming the 449 cases refers to the past 24 hours, the total would show a more modest uptick of 78 since last night’s tally.

The ministry is not immediately responding to requests for clarification.