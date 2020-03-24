Netanyahu to Gantz: Meet me, we can make a unity government today

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu has made a public request for a meeting with rival Benny Gantz, insisting that the two can come together and form a unity government in hours.

“The people of Israel need a unity government that will work to save lives and livelihoods. This is not the time for fourth elections,” he tweets.

“We both know the gaps between us are small and we can overcome them and create a government. Let’s meet now and we’ll form a government today. I’m waiting for you.”

Likud politicians have threatened that a vote on forming committees, held yesterday, or replacing Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein, ostensibly slated for no later than Wednesday, would torpedo any unity effort and lead to a fourth round of elections.

A main bone of contention between the two is reportedly who would serve as prime minister first in a rotation agreement.