The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Almost 450 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Israel
Israeli health authorities say they have confirmed 449 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday night, bringing the total to 1,659.
Thirty-one people are in serious condition, up from 29 last night.
They say 3,743 people were tested over the past 24 hours.
Israeli jailed in Thailand to serve rest of sentence in Israel
Nati Hadad, an Israeli man who was sentenced in 2018 to four years in prison in Thailand for operating an illegal medical clinic, as well as firearms offenses, will serve out the remainder of his sentence in Israel, President Reuven Rivlin says.
“Thai authorities have decided that Nati Hadad will be transferred to serve the rest of his sentence in Israel,” Rivlin’s office says in a statement.
“President Rivlin would like to express his thanks to the King of Thailand and all those involved in handling the process, which was led by MK Ayelet Shaked.”
Israel has been working for over a year to bring back Hadad, who has been reported to be in ill health. It’s unclear if the decision is related to the coronavirus crisis.
The news comes as Thailand’s prime minister declares a state of emergency following an uptick in cases of the virus there.
Exactly a year ago, Israeli media reported on Hadad’s imminent return, though it apparently never materialized.
As Washington state locks down, prisoners break free
A dozen inmates at a Washington state jail managed to escape and six remain on the loose, after they became spooked by COVID-19 restrictions, according to a local media report.
A video shows several people jumping a fence and running away from the Yakima County Jail.
DEVELOPING: Police in Yakima, Washington now say they DO NOT KNOW how many inmates have escaped local jail, witnesses report at least 20
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 24, 2020
The six inmates who were rounded up said “they were upset after the Governor’s press conference regarding the statewide order to shelter in place and the virus outbreak has them all scared,” according to YakTRiNews.com.
Officials have expressed fears over the easy spread of the virus in prison. In Italy, inmates at several prisons rioted earlier this month as restrictions were put in place.
China lifting lockdown on virus epicenter Hubei province, but not its capital Wuhan
Chinese authorities are lifting the tight lockdown of Hubei province that was imposed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.
People who are cleared to do so will be able to leave the province after midnight Tuesday.
The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started in late December, will remain locked down until April 8. China barred people from leaving or entering Wuhan starting Jan. 23 and expanded it to most of the province in succeeding days.
— AP
Likud: Knesset being stolen from us, we won’t take part
The Likud Party says it and its allied parties will boycott Knesset proceedings, complaining that the Blue and White-led bloc of lawmakers “stole the Knesset from the 2.5 million voters of the right-wing bloc.”
The party complains that six committees set up in late night proceedings have left their side of the political aisle neutered, without a majority or a leadership role in any of them, “in total contravention of the total distribution of seats between factions and the accepted procedure over some 22 previous sittings of the Knesset.”
“The right-wing bloc will not aid and not participate in these undemocratic discussions and votes which ignore 58 MKs chosen by the people,” the party says, accusing the other side of “bullying.”
There is no immediate comment from the Yamina, Shas and UTJ parties, which are aligned with Likud.
Elkin says now is not the time for fight with Supreme Court
Likud Minister Zeev Elkin indicates Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein should abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling requiring him to hold a vote for his likely replacement, despite calls within the Likud party for him to ignore the court order.
“Though I think the involvement [of the court] was not legitimate, this sensitive period is not the time to have a crisis between the branches of government,” Elkin tells Army Radio.
The court ruled yesterday against Edelstein’s effort to block the vote for his likely replacement as Knesset speaker, arguing that this was an unjustified, anti-democratic move.
Driver rams car into Haifa testing site, causing damage
Police have arrested a man who rammed his car into a just-opened Haifa drive-thru coronavirus testing center overnight, according to the Ynet news site.
The man, who police say may have been deranged, ran over computers, cameras and other equipment, according to the report.
The site, which opened yesterday, is set to resume testing as scheduled according to the report.
IDF, US to hold air exercise with F-35 jets and no physical contact
The Israel and US militaries are launching a joint aerial exercise in southern Israel later today in which F-35 fighter jets will take part, the Israel Defense Forces says.
The exercise is allowed to take place, despite a general ban on international exercises during the coronavirus crisis, as it will be held solely in the air, with no person-to-person contact on the ground, the IDF says.
The military says the exercise will begin Tuesday afternoon and last through Thursday afternoon. During that time, residents of the area might notice fighter jets flying overhead.
The IDF says this exercise is not in response to any specific threat but is part of its general 2020 training schedule.
US Senate leader, Treasury chief say $2 trillion rescue package close
Top congressional and White House officials negotiating the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package say they expect to reach a deal sometime Tuesday.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer say they spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump as they met late into the night at the Capitol. While the sides have resolved many issues in the sweeping package, some disagreements remain.
Washington has been straining to respond to the worsening coronavirus outbreak, and tempers in Congress have flared at times. Meantime, Trump is musing openly about letting a 15-day shutdown expire next Monday.
— AP
High Court leading Israel into anarchy, Likud minister fumes
Likud Minister Yariv Levin is continuing to attack the High Court, a day after judges ordered Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to hold a vote on his position, despite the party’s vociferous opposition.
“The court is leading us into anarchy. It’s acting like it owns the state,” Levin tells Kan radio, accusing the court of being part of a deep state-esque conspiracy.
“Five judges chosen in a cronyish way without any oversight behind closed doors and off the beaten path are sitting and thinking they can be managers over everything,” he says.
On Monday, Levin was one of two ministers who urged Edelstein to refuse the court’s attempt to compel him to hold the vote, in what was seen as the seed of a possible constitutional crisis.
comments