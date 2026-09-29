New arms export rejections don’t amount to widening restrictions, UK official insists

A British government source denies reports that the United Kingdom has tightened restrictions on military exports to Israel, after Middle East Minister Stephen Doughty announced that London has refused more than 80 export licenses.

When export restrictions meant to block sales of arms that the UK did not want used in Gaza went into effect in 2024, the policy applied to around 30 licenses.

The 50 licenses rejected since then are simply the result of new applications received in the interim, not an expansion of restrictions, the British official tells The Times of Israel.

In September 2024, then-foreign secretary David Lammy announced the suspension of 30 arms export licenses, out of 350. He argued the move did not amount to a blanket ban or an arms embargo, but only involved items with concerns over their use during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.