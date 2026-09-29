Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Man shot, moderately wounded in Hafia
A 31-year-old man was shot in Haifa’s Wadi Nisnas neighborhood a short while ago, according to first responders.
The man was rushed to the city’s Rambam Medical Center in moderate condition, medics say.
Officers are scanning the area for suspects, police say, adding that the shooting is “likely criminal” in nature, rather than nationalist.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here