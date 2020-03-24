Milan Jews mourn virus death of father of four

Giorgio Sinigaglia, a father of four and an engineer, was being remembered for volunteering in his Milan Jewish community, his generosity and his wry sense of humor after dying of the coronavirus.

The Jewish Community of Milan, the city’s Jewish communal life organization, reported his passing on Monday.

Dozens eulogize the 54-year-old Sinigaglia on the website’s article about his death following several days of fever and respiratory distress.

“He played everything down,” his longtime friend Francesco Ceserani writes.

Micol Naccache also remembers his hospitality, including the time he invited friends without family in Milan to attend the Passover seder with his wife and four kids.

The report about Sinigaglia’s passing does not specify how and when he will be buried.

— JTA