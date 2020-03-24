The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Egypt imposes partial nighttime curfew
Egypt will impose a two-week, nightly curfew in the Arab world’s most populous country in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly announces.
Madbouly tells a news conference that the 11-hour curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. would go into effect Wednesday across the country. He says many kinds of transportation will be halted during the curfew.
Egypt has 366 confirmed cases and 21 fatalities, including two senior military officers.
Madbouly also announces the closure of schools and universities for an additional two weeks until April 12. He says shops and malls will be closed Fridays and Saturdays, the weekend in Egypt, and are allowed to work five days a week from 7 a.m. till 5 p.m. He says groceries, bakeries and pharmacies will be excluded from the closure order.
— AP
Japan, IOC agree to postpone Olympics to next year
Japanese Prime Minister Abe says the International Olympics Committee president has agreed “100%” to a proposal to postpone the Olympic Games for about a year.
— AP
Almost all new infections coming from Europe and US — WHO
Some 85% of new infections of COVID-19 are coming from Europe and the United States, the World Health Organization says, as the number of cases swiftly nears 400,000.
The death toll from the virus is at least 17,156 according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, which also says there have been over 392,000 cases since the start of the outbreak.
WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris cites a “glimmer of hope” in hard-hit Italy after two days of slight declines in the number of new cases and deaths, while cautioning it’s “early days yet” — and the trend needed to be monitored.
Still, Harris says the scope of the global outbreak is “enormous” and that cases are expected to increase “considerably.”
“Just to put it in proportion: It took two years in the worst Ebola outbreak we ever had, the West African outbreak, to reach 11,000 deaths,” Harris says.
— with AP
Netanyahu ally: I don’t know if Knesset speaker vote will be held
Likud whip Miki Zohar, among Netanyahu’s fiercest allies, tells Army Radio that he does not know if Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein will comply with a court order for him to hold a vote on replacing him.
Edelstein has yet to speak publicly since the court ruling last night. In a response ahead of the ruling, he argued that the court did not have jurisdiction to tell him when to hold a vote, and some hardliners have urged him to defy the bench.
Netanyahu to Gantz: Meet me, we can make a unity government today
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu has made a public request for a meeting with rival Benny Gantz, insisting that the two can come together and form a unity government in hours.
“The people of Israel need a unity government that will work to save lives and livelihoods. This is not the time for fourth elections,” he tweets.
“We both know the gaps between us are small and we can overcome them and create a government. Let’s meet now and we’ll form a government today. I’m waiting for you.”
Likud politicians have threatened that a vote on forming committees, held yesterday, or replacing Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein, ostensibly slated for no later than Wednesday, would torpedo any unity effort and lead to a fourth round of elections.
A main bone of contention between the two is reportedly who would serve as prime minister first in a rotation agreement.
Vote on coronavirus oversight panel placed on Knesset agenda
The Knesset agenda indicates that a vote on forming four ad hoc committees to oversee the health crisis will indeed be held later Tuesday.
Blue and White earlier accused Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein of blocking the vote amid a Likud boycott of the Knesset.
Right-wingers make way to Jerusalem to protest High Court
For the second day running, a convoy of protesters in cars are making their way to Jerusalem, but this time it’s the turn of right-wingers, who plan to protest the High Court for ordering Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to hold a vote on replacing him.
The protest is being held under the banner “Save democracy, stop the judicial coup,” Walla news reports.
On Monday, a convoy of left-wing activists in cars made their way to Jerusalem to protest Edelstein for refusing to hold votes. A new so-called balcony protest is planned for Tuesday, as organizers look for ways to make their voices heard while keeping social distancing rules.
Synagogues are coronavirus breeding grounds, study finds
Almost a quarter of Israelis who contracted the novel coronavirus in Israel did so at a synagogue, according to a new data released by a Health Ministry body and published in Hebrew-language media.
The data, based on about half of the cases that have been confirmed so far, shows 24 percent of those who came down with disease contracted it at a synagogue.
Synagogues have been allowed to remain open, though gatherings of more than 10 are generally prohibited. Many religious leaders have asked congregants to pray at home, though some, especially in the ultra-Orthodox community, have continued to congregate in quorums of at least 10 men.
Some 5% of cases were contracted at yeshivas, while 1% came from ritual baths, which Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has reportedly sought to keep open despite many people sharing the same water in succession.
Hotels were also a major contributor, with some 15% of cases coming from there, and restaurants contributed 12%.
Six percent of cases came from schools or daycares and another 3% from old age homes, while groceries and other stores contributed 14% together.
Voting booths contributed to 1% of cases, according to the study.
Diaspora Minister Hotovely enters quarantine
Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) is being forced into quarantine, after the deputy director of her ministry was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
Hotovely is the fourth minister to enter quarantine, along with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas), Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) and Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud).
Two Blue and White MKs and two Shas MKs are also in quarantine.
On Monday, the Knesset allowed its quarantined lawmakers to vote from a glassed off gallery above the plenum.
Some government officials have said the Knesset will have to suspend activity if too many members enter quarantine, but legal authorities have put the kibosh on shuttering parliament for such a reason.
Blue and White says Likud blocking coronavirus committee
The Blue and White party is accusing Likud of dragging its feet on the formation of a vital ad hoc Knesset committee to oversee the country’s response to the coronavirus crisis.
Likud said earlier Tuesday it and allies would boycott Knesset committee discussions after the Blue and White-led Arrangements Committee voted overnight to form six oversight panels that Likud said was unfairly apportioned.
According to Blue and White, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, a Likud lawmaker, has blocked a necessary plenum vote on forming and staffing the committee.
“Do not delay the formation of a Knesset committee whose purpose is to help the country contend with coronavirus,” the party says in a statement.
“Today, more than ever, the people need their elected representatives to put their political considerations aside and go to work for them. We call upon Likud and other parties to participate in parliamentary activity and join us in our work on behalf of the people.”
There is no immediate response from Likud.
Netanyahu has until now managed the crisis with input from professionals but no Knesset oversight.
A High Court ruling last week requires a panel to be formed by Tuesday to oversee the Shin Bet’s use of phone tracking technology to inform possible coronavirus carriers. Without oversight, the program would have to be shut down, the court ruled.
Spain announces 514 new deaths, pushing global death toll above 17,000
Spain says it has recorded 514 more deaths from the coronavirus over the past day, bringing the country’s toll to 2,696.
The announcement pushes the global death toll from the virus above 17,000, less than a day after it breached the 15,000 mark, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
On Monday, the world’s top health official said the disease’s spread was accelerating, even as new figures in Italy and Germany showed a slight leveling off as social distancing measures begin to show results.
— with AFP
Germany misplaces 6 million facemasks in Kenya
A German army shipment of six million face masks needed to protect against the novel coronavirus has vanished in Kenya, the defense ministry in Berlin confirms.
“We are trying to find out what happened” to the massive order of protective equipment meeting the FFP2 standard for protection against particles and aerosols, a spokeswoman says.
News weekly Der Spiegel had earlier reported that the masks went missing at a Kenyan airport at the end of last week.
It was not immediately clear why the shipment was transiting via the East African country, the spokeswoman said.
The German army’s procurement office — plagued in normal times by equipment shortages and breakdowns — is providing the health ministry with logistical support during the coronavirus crisis.
Due to arrive in Europe’s largest economy on March 20, the missing mask shipment was one of the first major deliveries needed to gird Germany’s health system for its battle against the coronavirus, Der Spiegel reported.
— AFP
IDF preparing troops to help police enforce potential lockdown
The Israeli military is preparing to assist the police enforce a full national lockdown if one is declared to combat the coronavirus pandemic, dedicating eight battalions — over 2,000 soldiers — to the cause, with the potential for more.
However, the Israel Defense Forces stresses that no such lockdown has been ordered yet.
IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman says the soldiers will act as an auxiliary force to the Israel Police, who will have the actual legal authority to enforce the lockdown. Zilberman says the IDF troops would not be armed.
Israel is currently in a partial lockdown, with most people discouraged from leaving their homes, but police are only enforcing orders against gatherings and shuttering stores where social distancing rules are not kept.
The military says it is also readying to open an internal laboratory to test hundreds of IDF soldiers each day in order to relieve the pressure on civilian laboratories.
This lab, which was converted from an existing DNA testing center used to identify the remains of soldiers, will at first only test soldiers suspected of carrying the virus, and then it will begin checking all soldiers in order to guarantee that units are free of the disease.
Zilberman says that in total 23 servicemembers are currently known to be sick with the disease, not the 25 that the military reported earlier in the day, as one recovered completely and a second was recently released from the IDF.
— Judah Ari Gross
African jazz great Manu Dibango dies of virus
Renowned jazz man Manu Dibango, to many the beloved “Papy Groove,” has died after being infected with the coronavirus, his official Facebook page announced. He was 86.
The saxophonist who inspired what is known as “world music” was recently hospitalized with an illness “linked to COVID-19,” his official Facebook page said last Wednesday, adding that he was “resting well and calmly recovering.”
The announcement did not say where he had been hospitalized, but Dibango, who was born in Cameroon, was known to live in France.
“He can’t wait to meet you again,” the earlier message said.
The artist inspired “world music” in the 1970s with the song “Soul Makossa.”
— AP
Iran death toll nears 2,000
Iran is reporting 122 new coronavirus deaths, raising the country’s toll to 1,934.
Worldwide, the death toll has now surpassed 16,700, with many of the hardest-hit European countries yet to report on new tallies since Monday.
Yisrael Beytenu puts bill on table to outlaw indicted PM
The Yisrael Beytenu party has proposed a bill that would essentially disqualify Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu from being prime minister.
According to the proposed law, a prime minister would to resign within 30 days of being indicted for a criminal offense.
Under the current law, a prime minister only has to leave office once he is found guilty and all appeals are exhausted.
According to Channel 12 news, the proposal is softer than one proposed by the party earlier, which specifically forbade allowing an MK under indictment to form a government. According to the channel, the new proposal, which is based on a proposal once supported by Netanyahu himself, would only apply to a prime minister leading a non-caretaker government.
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted on criminal charges last year, but has led a caretaker government since late 2018.
Londoners cram tube as UK has trouble minding the lockdown
Confusion has rippled through Britain on the first morning after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a three-week halt to all nonessential activity to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.
The government has told most stores to close, banned gatherings of three or more people and said everyone apart from essential workers should leave home only to buy food and medicines or to exercise.
But photos show crowded trains on some London subway lines Tuesday, amid confusion about who is still allowed to go to work.
London's Tube still crammed despite Boris ordering #coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/hXEN3hefqp pic.twitter.com/XRtPK9FLMH
— Daily Star (@dailystar) March 24, 2020
London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweets: “I cannot say this more strongly: we must stop all non-essential use of public transport now. Employers: please support your staff to work from home unless it’s absolutely necessary. Ignoring these rules means more lives lost.”
The government says police will have powers break up illegal gatherings and fine people who flout the rules. But some expressed doubts about whether the lockdown could be enforced.
“There is no way really that the police can enforce this using powers. It has got to be because the public hugely support it,” Peter Fahy, former chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, tells the BBC.
— AP
Over 600,000 Israelis looking for work
Unemployment has reached 18.6% with over 600,000 newly unemployed people now looking for work amid the coronavirus crisis, the Israeli Employment Bureau reports.
Over 31,000 people registered as job-seekers over the last day, a slight drop from the 38,000-plus who registered a day earlier.
In total, 615,834 Israelis registered as out of work since the beginning of March, with 91 percent of them saying they have been placed on unpaid leave, according to the bureau.
The bureau expects the number to reach 1 million by Passover in early April, according to Army Radio.
Two more troops diagnosed with virus, bringing IDF total to 25
The military says it now has 25 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, following the diagnosis of two more servicemembers over the past day.
The Israel Defense Forces says the two soldiers have not been in their units for the past two weeks, so there is no threat they contaminated their comrades, though a full epidemiological study of their movements is ongoing.
According to the military, 5,579 soldiers and civilian employees of the IDF are currently in quarantine, a decrease from previous days.
Last Friday, 6,908 soldiers were in quarantine, with roughly 1,200 completing their two-week stint and getting released the next day. Yesterday, 5,735 servicemembers were in quarantine, according to IDF figures.
— Judah Ari Gross
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange jumps as Asia responds to bond purchases
In a rare bit of sunny news, major indexes on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange are all showing solid gains after the opening bell, joining other Asian markets responding positively to government efforts to buoy coronavirus-wracked economies.
The benchmark TA-35 and TA-125 indexes saw a spike of over 4% before a drop pared back the gains slightly. Market benchmarks in Tokyo and South Korea have risen nearly 6% while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Australian markets also gained.
The Bank of Israel said Monday it would purchase NIS 50 billion ($13.4 billion) in government bonds on the open market to ease credit conditions and bolster the economy.
In the US, the Federal Reserve promised to buy as many Treasurys and other assets as needed to keep financial markets functioning.
UK tells Brits to come home as airspace contracts
The United Kingdom is urging all its citizens who are currently abroad to immediately make their way home, as more and more countries close their airspace to fend off the widening coronavirus pandemic.
“We are strongly urging UK travelers overseas to return home now where there are still commercial routes to do so,” UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says in a statement.
“Around the world, more airlines are suspending flights and more airports are closing, some without any notice. Where commercial routes don’t exist, our staff are working round the clock to give advice and support to UK nationals. If you are on holiday abroad the time to come home is now while you still can.”
Israel has also urged its own citizens to come home, while telling foreigners who cannot shelter in place to leave. Since March 8, over 98,000 foreign nationals have left Israel, according to data published by the Interior Ministry on Monday. The ministry does not say how many are British nationals.
London’s initial response to the crisis caused by the coronavirus was somewhat lackluster, with few restrictions on public life.
Last night, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced draconian steps to slow the spread of the disease, ordering citizens to stay home unless they are engaged in essential activities, such as buying food and medicine.
— Raphael Ahren
Health Ministry: 49 recovered from virus, over 135,000 quarantined
The new numbers released by the Health Ministry show 49 people have recovered from the virus, up from 41 reported the night before.
Forty-seven people are in moderate condition, up from 40 the night before.
Over 71,000 people are in quarantine, down from nearly 75,000 reported on Monday morning. In total, over 135,000 have been in self-isolation, almost 6,000 more than the number reported on Monday morning, meaning more people are leaving isolation than entering it.
Tally of 449 new cases likely includes previously reported 371 infected
The ministry’s report of 449 new cases since “the last update” does not comport with a Monday night tally of 1,442 cases, which would place the total at close to 1,900.
The discrepancy may be explained if “the last update” refers to an update sent out on Monday morning, which showed a total of 1,238 cases.
The ministry generally sends out two updates a day, in the morning and at night, which are styled differently.
Assuming the 449 cases refers to the past 24 hours, the total would show a more modest uptick of 78 since last night’s tally.
The ministry is not immediately responding to requests for clarification.
Almost 450 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Israel
Israeli health authorities say they have confirmed 449 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday night, bringing the total to 1,659.
Thirty-one people are in serious condition, up from 29 last night.
They say 3,743 people were tested over the past 24 hours.
Israeli jailed in Thailand to serve rest of sentence in Israel
Nati Hadad, an Israeli man who was sentenced in 2018 to four years in prison in Thailand for operating an illegal medical clinic, as well as firearms offenses, will serve out the remainder of his sentence in Israel, President Reuven Rivlin says.
“Thai authorities have decided that Nati Hadad will be transferred to serve the rest of his sentence in Israel,” Rivlin’s office says in a statement.
“President Rivlin would like to express his thanks to the King of Thailand and all those involved in handling the process, which was led by MK Ayelet Shaked.”
Israel has been working for over a year to bring back Hadad, who has been reported to be in ill health. It’s unclear if the decision is related to the coronavirus crisis.
The news comes as Thailand’s prime minister declares a state of emergency following an uptick in cases of the virus there.
Exactly a year ago, Israeli media reported on Hadad’s imminent return, though it apparently never materialized.
As Washington state locks down, prisoners break free
A dozen inmates at a Washington state jail managed to escape and six remain on the loose, after they became spooked by COVID-19 restrictions, according to a local media report.
A video shows several people jumping a fence and running away from the Yakima County Jail.
DEVELOPING: Police in Yakima, Washington now say they DO NOT KNOW how many inmates have escaped local jail, witnesses report at least 20
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 24, 2020
The six inmates who were rounded up said “they were upset after the Governor’s press conference regarding the statewide order to shelter in place and the virus outbreak has them all scared,” according to YakTRiNews.com.
Officials have expressed fears over the easy spread of the virus in prison. In Italy, inmates at several prisons rioted earlier this month as restrictions were put in place.
China lifting lockdown on virus epicenter Hubei province, but not its capital Wuhan
Chinese authorities are lifting the tight lockdown of Hubei province that was imposed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.
People who are cleared to do so will be able to leave the province after midnight Tuesday.
The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started in late December, will remain locked down until April 8. China barred people from leaving or entering Wuhan starting Jan. 23 and expanded it to most of the province in succeeding days.
— AP
Likud: Knesset being stolen from us, we won’t take part
The Likud Party says it and its allied parties will boycott Knesset proceedings, complaining that the Blue and White-led bloc of lawmakers “stole the Knesset from the 2.5 million voters of the right-wing bloc.”
The party complains that six committees set up in late night proceedings have left their side of the political aisle neutered, without a majority or a leadership role in any of them, “in total contravention of the total distribution of seats between factions and the accepted procedure over some 22 previous sittings of the Knesset.”
“The right-wing bloc will not aid and not participate in these undemocratic discussions and votes which ignore 58 MKs chosen by the people,” the party says, accusing the other side of “bullying.”
There is no immediate comment from the Yamina, Shas and UTJ parties, which are aligned with Likud.
Elkin says now is not the time for fight with Supreme Court
Likud Minister Zeev Elkin indicates Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein should abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling requiring him to hold a vote for his likely replacement, despite calls within the Likud party for him to ignore the court order.
“Though I think the involvement [of the court] was not legitimate, this sensitive period is not the time to have a crisis between the branches of government,” Elkin tells Army Radio.
The court ruled yesterday against Edelstein’s effort to block the vote for his likely replacement as Knesset speaker, arguing that this was an unjustified, anti-democratic move.
Driver rams car into Haifa testing site, causing damage
Police have arrested a man who rammed his car into a just-opened Haifa drive-thru coronavirus testing center overnight, according to the Ynet news site.
The man, who police say may have been deranged, ran over computers, cameras and other equipment, according to the report.
The site, which opened yesterday, is set to resume testing as scheduled according to the report.
IDF, US to hold air exercise with F-35 jets and no physical contact
The Israel and US militaries are launching a joint aerial exercise in southern Israel later today in which F-35 fighter jets will take part, the Israel Defense Forces says.
The exercise is allowed to take place, despite a general ban on international exercises during the coronavirus crisis, as it will be held solely in the air, with no person-to-person contact on the ground, the IDF says.
The military says the exercise will begin Tuesday afternoon and last through Thursday afternoon. During that time, residents of the area might notice fighter jets flying overhead.
The IDF says this exercise is not in response to any specific threat but is part of its general 2020 training schedule.
US Senate leader, Treasury chief say $2 trillion rescue package close
Top congressional and White House officials negotiating the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package say they expect to reach a deal sometime Tuesday.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer say they spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump as they met late into the night at the Capitol. While the sides have resolved many issues in the sweeping package, some disagreements remain.
Washington has been straining to respond to the worsening coronavirus outbreak, and tempers in Congress have flared at times. Meantime, Trump is musing openly about letting a 15-day shutdown expire next Monday.
— AP
High Court leading Israel into anarchy, Likud minister fumes
Likud Minister Yariv Levin is continuing to attack the High Court, a day after judges ordered Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to hold a vote on his position, despite the party’s vociferous opposition.
“The court is leading us into anarchy. It’s acting like it owns the state,” Levin tells Kan radio, accusing the court of being part of a deep state-esque conspiracy.
“Five judges chosen in a cronyish way without any oversight behind closed doors and off the beaten path are sitting and thinking they can be managers over everything,” he says.
On Monday, Levin was one of two ministers who urged Edelstein to refuse the court’s attempt to compel him to hold the vote, in what was seen as the seed of a possible constitutional crisis.
