Egypt imposes partial nighttime curfew

Egypt will impose a two-week, nightly curfew in the Arab world’s most populous country in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly announces.

Madbouly tells a news conference that the 11-hour curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. would go into effect Wednesday across the country. He says many kinds of transportation will be halted during the curfew.

Egypt has 366 confirmed cases and 21 fatalities, including two senior military officers.

Madbouly also announces the closure of schools and universities for an additional two weeks until April 12. He says shops and malls will be closed Fridays and Saturdays, the weekend in Egypt, and are allowed to work five days a week from 7 a.m. till 5 p.m. He says groceries, bakeries and pharmacies will be excluded from the closure order.

— AP