Elkin says now is not the time for fight with Supreme Court

Likud Minister Zeev Elkin indicates Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein should abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling requiring him to hold a vote for his likely replacement, despite calls within the Likud party for him to ignore the court order.

“Though I think the involvement [of the court] was not legitimate, this sensitive period is not the time to have a crisis between the branches of government,” Elkin tells Army Radio.

The court ruled yesterday against Edelstein’s effort to block the vote for his likely replacement as Knesset speaker, arguing that this was an unjustified, anti-democratic move.