Likud’s Regev pans court ruling on Knesset speaker, but says it must be upheld

Likud minister Miri Regev condemns the High Court of Justice for ruling that the speaker of the Knesset, Yuli Edelstein, must hold a vote by Wednesday to elect a successor. In its ruling, the court accused him of undermining democracy by refusing to do so.

She tells Channel 12 that the High Court decision is a “disconnected from reality.”

But “clearly if this is the High Court’s decision, we will have to implement it. I say again, it’s a bad decision. A decision that harms our parliamentary system. A decision that harms the Jewish, Zionist majority… [But] at the end of the end of a day… we are a state beholden to the rule of law and nobody is above the law.”