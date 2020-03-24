African jazz great Manu Dibango dies of virus

Renowned jazz man Manu Dibango, to many the beloved “Papy Groove,” has died after being infected with the coronavirus, his official Facebook page announced. He was 86.

The saxophonist who inspired what is known as “world music” was recently hospitalized with an illness “linked to COVID-19,” his official Facebook page said last Wednesday, adding that he was “resting well and calmly recovering.”

The announcement did not say where he had been hospitalized, but Dibango, who was born in Cameroon, was known to live in France.

“He can’t wait to meet you again,” the earlier message said.

The artist inspired “world music” in the 1970s with the song “Soul Makossa.”

— AP