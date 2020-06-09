Eiffel tower to reopen on June 25

One of the world’s best-known tourist attractions, the Eiffel Tower, will reopen later this month, the latest sign of Europe attempting to get life back on track as the coronavirus fades from view.

The Eiffel Tower will reopen to the public on June 25, more than three months after shuttering in France’s coronavirus lockdown, its operators say.

The landmark will emerge from its longest closure since World War II with limited visitor numbers at first, and face masks mandatory for all over the age of 11, says the Eiffel Tower website.

— AFP