Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from US prison

US President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, is released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wearing a surgical mask and a baseball cap, Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment building at around 10:40 a.m. after his release from FCI Otisville in New York.

He removes boxes of legal documents from the trunk of a car. A uniformed doorman at the luxury residence, not far from Trump Tower, carries them into the lobby on a luggage cart.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to tax charges, campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress, doesn’t stop to speak with reporters gathered on the sidewalk.

Cohen, 53, is released on furlough as part of an attempt to slow the spread of the virus in federal prisons. He began serving his sentence last May and had been scheduled to remain in prison until November 2021.

Prison advocates and congressional leaders have been pressing the Justice Department for weeks to release at-risk inmates, arguing that the public health guidance to stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) away from other people is nearly impossible behind bars.

— AP