Former Shin Bet head: Unilateral annexation could undermine peace with Jordan, West Bank security
The former head of the Shin Bet security service warns against unilaterally annexing parts of the West Bank, saying it could destabilize the region.
“If the annexation happens, in the first stages I would only do the [settlement] blocs and would also transfer parts of Areas A and B to the Palestinians,” he tells Army Radio, referring to two sections that make up 40 percent of the West Bank. Area B is under Israeli military control but Palestinian Authority civil control, and Area A is under full PA control.
“A unilateral move could undermine the security situation in the West Bank and peace with Jordan,” he says.
Under the coalition agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White, the new government can move forward with applying Israeli sovereignty over settlements and the Jordan Valley as soon as July 1.
Cohen led the Shin Bet from 2011 to 2016.
CCTV shows moment gunman opens fire toward man, 3-year-old in East Jerusalem
CCTV footage obtained by the Kan public broadcaster shows the moment a masked gunman burst into a shop and opened fire toward a man and his son.
In the video, the assailant opens fire, leaves the store, and then returns to again shoot at the man whose body is shielding the small child.
Minister has baby just days after birth of a new government
Minister for Social Equality Meirav Cohen announces she has given birth.
The minister, sworn in to her new position only on Sunday, posts a tweet with a photo of her holding the new baby at Jerusalem’s Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center.
4-year-old critically wounded, 3-year-old hurt in two East Jerusalem shootings
Police say they are investigating two shooting incidents in East Jerusalem, including one in the neighborhood of Issawiya in which a 4-year-old girl is critically injured by apparent stray gunfire.
In the second incident in the refugee camp of Shuafat, a masked gunman entered a business and opened fire on the owner and his son.
Channel 13 reports the second child is 3-years-old, and he and his father are lightly to moderately wounded.
There is no indication the incidents are connected.
Venezuela says Iranian tankers will get military escort
Venezuela says its navy and air force will escort Iranian tankers arriving with much needed fuel, after Tehran warned of “consequences” if the US stopped the ships from reaching their destination.
“We’re ready for whatever, whenever,” President Nicolas Maduro tells state-run media, thanking “all the support” from its Middle East ally in its confrontation with the United States.
Venezuela has the world’s largest proven oil reserves, but its capacity to refine crude into gasoline is limited.
US President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed unilateral sanctions aimed at ending oil exports from Iran and Venezuela, both major crude producers. Washington has also sanctioned individual Venezuelans and Iranians.
Police, officials said to decide to up security for judges in Netanyahu trial
Officials and police decide the judges who are presiding over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial should have increased security.
According to a Channel 13 report, the Shin Bet is assessing how to deal with the security challenges of having the sitting prime minister stand trial for the first time in Israel’s history.
There are no details provided on any specific threat.
The prime minister faces bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in one case, and fraud and breach of trust in two other cases.
The trial is set to begin Sunday after it was originally scheduled for March 17, but was pushed off by two months after then-justice minister Amir Ohana declared a “state of emergency” in the court system in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump suggests in-person G7 summit at Camp David in June
US President Donald Trump says he could host June’s G7 summit at a presidential retreat, instead of holding it as a virtual gathering.
“I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, DC, at the legendary Camp David,” he says on Twitter.
“The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all — normalization!”
G7 countries — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — take turns organizing the annual summit.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says he would attend if “health conditions allow,” while German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she would “wait and see what happens.”
