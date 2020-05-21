Ex-IDF chief hints at entry into political life: ‘I want to make a difference again’

Former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot drops a hint he may enter politics, saying he “wants to make a difference again.”

“I want to make the country better,” he says in extracts from an interview with the Israel Hayom daily to be published in full on Friday.

Eisenkot adds that he understands the differences in approach between the military and politics after serving as military secretary to Ariel Sharon and Ehud Barak. He has previously denied political ambitions.

“In the military, once you decide, everyone does what you have decided. In politics, once you make a decision, everyone works to thwart it,” he says.

Senior military officials are required to wait a three-year cooling-off period before they are allowed to run for office.

Eisenkot entered the top IDF position in February 2015, taking over from now-Defense Minister Benny Gantz. He served until January 2019.

Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi previously served as IDF chief of staff, as did Yesh Atid-Telem’s Moshe Ya’alon.