NYPD appears unfazed after mystery men pop out of sewer near hotel set to host Netanyahu

After several mystery men emerged from a sewer near a New York City hotel where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to stay, the NYPD says there have been several such incidents over the past few months.

“We have seen a number of incidents over the past few months of individuals going into the sewer system to look for valuables and other scrap metal after a storm,” the NYPD says in a statement carried by US media outlets.

“This incident fits that same criteria, but out of an abundance of caution given the UN General Assembly and the sensitivity of the location, the NYPD is conducting additional security sweeps with our federal partners,” it says.

According to footage, the men exited the sewer at around 4:30 a.m. New York time yesterday.

The men are believed to have been seen emerging from sewers elsewhere in the city earlier in the year, according to NBC news.

Netanyahu took off this morning to New York City for the annual UN General Assembly meeting.