3 Border Police officers questioned on suspicion of stealing car while on duty, internal watchdog says

Three Border Police officers were questioned under warning yesterday on charges of car theft and abuse of power after they allegedly stole a vehicle while on patrol in the Jerusalem area, the Department of Internal Police Investigations says.

The three allegedly noticed the parked car with its keys inside and “drove it while causing damage to adjacent cars until they abandoned it without informing superiors,” DIPI says in a statement, adding that the vehicle has not yet been found. The statement does not specify when the offense allegedly took place.

The officers have been ordered to stay away from police facilities for 15 days, DIPI says.