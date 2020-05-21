Health Ministry: Tel Aviv teacher not sick with virus, test a false positive

Hundreds of young Israelis form a human chain around Jerusalem’s Old City to mark the capture of the eastern part of the city in the 1967 Six Day War.

The annual festivities have been limited due to the pandemic.

Instead of a march through the Old City, 700 people are forming a human chain, with two meters between links, around many of the Old City gates.

In addition, a convoy of cars is driving around Jerusalem and circling the Old City. The events will culminate in a ceremony at the Western Wall attended by 450 people who registered in advance.