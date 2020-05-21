Police, officials said to decide to up security for judges in Netanyahu trial

Venezuela says its navy and air force will escort Iranian tankers arriving with much needed fuel, after Tehran warned of “consequences” if the US stopped the ships from reaching their destination.

“We’re ready for whatever, whenever,” President Nicolas Maduro tells state-run media, thanking “all the support” from its Middle East ally in its confrontation with the United States.

Venezuela has the world’s largest proven oil reserves, but its capacity to refine crude into gasoline is limited.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed unilateral sanctions aimed at ending oil exports from Iran and Venezuela, both major crude producers. Washington has also sanctioned individual Venezuelans and Iranians.

— AFP