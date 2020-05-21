Education Ministry on teacher who made girl sit in underwear: It’s ‘complicated’

The Education Ministry offers tepid criticism of a Petah Tikva teacher who forced a seven-year-old girl to sit through class in her underwear after showing up to school in a dress in violation of the uniform code.

The girl was given a school t-shirt, but no bottom, and was ordered by the teacher to remove her dress rather than put it on top.

“There was room to show flexibility due to her young age,” the ministry says.

“This is a complicated, but unfortunate and unnecessary, incident that caused much harm to the girl, her family, the teacher and the school,” it says.

The teacher took to Channel 12 on Wednesday to blame the girl’s mother for the incident, claiming she had said the girl was wearing pants under the dress and insisting she hadn’t noticed the girl was left in her underwear.

The girl’s mother has filed a police complaint.