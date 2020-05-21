Rivlin honors Ethiopian Jews who died en route to Israel

President Reuven Rivlin speaks at a state ceremony for Ethiopian Jews who died on their way to Israel.

“Not everyone came home, to Jerusalem,” Rivlin says. “Fathers and sons, sisters and brothers, grandchildren and grandparents, did not survive the journey. They could not survive the exhausting trek, the robbers along the way, the hunger, the diseases, the terrible conditions in the transit camps.

“Jerusalem holds their memory in its heart forever. Your love of Jerusalem is an eternal torch, whose top touches the heavens. A pillar of fire that shows all Israelis the way. May the memories of those who lost their lives on the way to Jerusalem and Israel, our brothers and sisters, be forever in our hearts.”

The annual memorial ceremony at the Mount Herzl military cemetery is attended by bereaved family members, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, who was born in Ethiopia, and Supreme Court Justice David Mintz.