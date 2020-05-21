Ahead of indictment, ultra-Orthodox rabbis disavow sex offender Berland

A panel of top ultra-Orthodox rabbinical judges disavow Eliezer Berland, the shadowy leader of the Bratslav Shuvu Bonim sect, a convicted sex offender, who is set to go on trial for fraud and money laundering.

After investigating the claims against Berland, primarily on his alleged sex offenses, and calling witnesses, the rabbinical judges say they have established that he committed “most serious” crimes and say “those who guard their souls will distance themselves from him and are required to do so,” according to the Kan public broadcaster.

The ruling also lashes his followers for asserting that as a “holy man,” Berland may act as he wishes, saying “this blasphemy must be uprooted from within us.”

The ruling — which comes after years of efforts by former Berland disciples to discredit him within the ultra-Orthodox community — is signed by leaders of the hard-line Eda Haredit, the Karlitz Hasidic sect, and others. Many within the ultra-Orthodox community have turned a blind eye to Berland until now.