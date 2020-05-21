National cyber agency: Attack is superficial, limited to single hosting company

The National Cyber Directorate says that the attack on Israeli websites is “superficial” and limited to a single hosting company used by a number of private entities, Hebrew media reports.

The agency says it is continuing to assist and assess the incident, as well as trying to trace the perpetrators, noting that it warned last week of the possibility of an Iranian cyberattack to mark Quds Day.

The directorate says state websites were not attacked in the cyber assault.

Iran has marked al-Quds Day since the start of its 1979 Islamic Revolution. Tehran says it is an occasion to express support for the Palestinians.