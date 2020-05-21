Kids, staff at Bnei Brak special education kindergarten isolated after worker infected

Some fifty children at a kindergarten in north Tel Aviv are sent into quarantine after a staff member tests positive for the coronavirus, Channel 12 news reports.

According to the report, the children are sent home from the kindergarten complex on the city’s Yehuda Maccabi Street.

In addition, 27 residents and three staff members at the Beit Hanna hostel in Rehovot are isolated after a worker there was also diagnosed, Channel 13 reports.

Five people from the Navon school also in Rehovot have been diagnosed with the virus over the past week, as schools and kindergartens fully reopened across the country.

Recent weeks have seen a sharp drop-off in the number of new virus cases, with Israel lifting restrictions on movement.