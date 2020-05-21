The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Kids, staff at Bnei Brak special education kindergarten isolated after worker infected
Children and staff from a special education kindergarten in the Tel Aviv suburb are sent into quarantine after a teaching assistant is diagnosed with the coronavirus, Army Radio reports.
There are no details given on the number of people who have been isolated.
50 kids quarantined after Tel Aviv kindergarten worker diagnosed with virus – report
Some fifty children at a kindergarten in north Tel Aviv are sent into quarantine after a staff member tests positive for the coronavirus, Channel 12 news reports.
According to the report, the children are sent home from the kindergarten complex on the city’s Yehuda Maccabi Street.
In addition, 27 residents and three staff members at the Beit Hanna hostel in Rehovot are isolated after a worker there was also diagnosed, Channel 13 reports.
Five people from the Navon school also in Rehovot have been diagnosed with the virus over the past week, as schools and kindergartens fully reopened across the country.
Recent weeks have seen a sharp drop-off in the number of new virus cases, with Israel lifting restrictions on movement.
Bat Yam man indicted for murder of partner and throwing her body parts in trash
A man is indicted at the Tel Aviv District Court for stabbing his partner to death and then throwing her body parts in the trash earlier this month.
Igor Chepikov is also charged with obstructing an investigation and destroying evidence after he allegedly killed Tatiana Haikin, 50.
He had previously served time in prison for domestic assault.
More than a thousand women demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Monday evening against the way the government and authorities have been handling domestic violence against women.
Police and social service organizations have reported a major rise in domestic violence complaints since the start of the coronavirus crisis, which has been blamed for exacerbating tensions as people were confined together by lockdown measures.
Health official defends lack of testing: ‘We tell people to get swabbed but they don’t go’
A senior official at the Health Ministry defends the decreased rates of testing for the coronavirus, saying that the public isn’t turning up to be swabbed.
“The Health Ministry isn’t testing because the people of Israel don’t want to be tested. We have [the daily capacity for] 15,000 tests at the moment. We send people and they are not going to take the test,” Prof. Sigal Sadetsky, head of public health services in the Health Ministry, tells the Kan public broadcaster.
According to figures released Wednesday evening, the ministry carried out just 3,594 tests for the coronavirus that day.
Ex-IDF chief hints at entry into political life: ‘I want to make a difference again’
Former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot drops a hint he may enter politics, saying he “wants to make a difference again.”
“I want to make the country better,” he says in extracts from an interview with the Israel Hayom daily to be published in full on Friday.
Eisenkot adds that he understands the differences in approach between the military and politics after serving as military secretary to Ariel Sharon and Ehud Barak. He has previously denied political ambitions.
“In the military, once you decide, everyone does what you have decided. In politics, once you make a decision, everyone works to thwart it,” he says.
Senior military officials are required to wait a three-year cooling-off period before they are allowed to run for office.
Eisenkot entered the top IDF position in February 2015, taking over from now-Defense Minister Benny Gantz. He served until January 2019.
Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi previously served as IDF chief of staff, as did Yesh Atid-Telem’s Moshe Ya’alon.
Former Shin Bet head: Unilateral annexation could undermine peace with Jordan, West Bank security
The former head of the Shin Bet security service warns against unilaterally annexing parts of the West Bank, saying it could destabilize the region.
“If the annexation happens, in the first stages I would only do the [settlement] blocs and would also transfer parts of Areas A and B to the Palestinians,” Yoram Cohen tells Army Radio, referring to two sections that make up 40 percent of the West Bank. Area B is under Israeli military control but Palestinian Authority civil control, and Area A is under full PA control.
“A unilateral move could undermine the security situation in the West Bank and peace with Jordan,” he says.
Under the coalition agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White, the new government can move forward with applying Israeli sovereignty over settlements and the Jordan Valley as soon as July 1.
Cohen led the Shin Bet from 2011 to 2016.
CCTV shows moment gunman opens fire toward man, 3-year-old in East Jerusalem
CCTV footage obtained by the Kan public broadcaster shows the moment a masked gunman burst into a shop and opened fire toward a man and his son.
In the video, the assailant opens fire, leaves the store, and then returns to again shoot at the man whose body is shielding the small child.
Minister has baby just days after birth of a new government
Minister for Social Equality Meirav Cohen announces she has given birth.
The minister, sworn in to her new position on Sunday, posts a tweet with a photo of her holding the new baby at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center.
4-year-old critically wounded, 3-year-old hurt in two East Jerusalem shootings
Police say they are investigating two shooting incidents in East Jerusalem, including one in the neighborhood of Issawiya in which a 4-year-old girl is critically injured by apparent stray gunfire.
In the second incident in the refugee camp of Shuafat, a masked gunman entered a business and opened fire on the owner and his son.
Channel 13 reports the second child is 3 years old, and he and his father are lightly to moderately wounded.
There is no indication the incidents are connected.
Venezuela says Iranian tankers will get military escort
Venezuela says its navy and air force will escort Iranian tankers arriving with much needed fuel, after Tehran warned of “consequences” if the US stopped the ships from reaching their destination.
“We’re ready for whatever, whenever,” President Nicolas Maduro tells state-run media, thanking “all the support” from its Middle East ally in its confrontation with the United States.
Venezuela has the world’s largest proven oil reserves, but its capacity to refine crude into gasoline is limited.
US President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed unilateral sanctions aimed at ending oil exports from Iran and Venezuela, both major crude producers. Washington has also sanctioned individual Venezuelans and Iranians.
Police, officials said to decide to up security for judges in Netanyahu trial
Officials and police decide the judges who are presiding over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial should have increased security.
According to a Channel 13 report, the Shin Bet is assessing how to deal with the security challenges of having the sitting prime minister stand trial for the first time in Israel’s history.
There are no details provided on any specific threat.
The prime minister faces bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in one case, and fraud and breach of trust in two other cases.
The trial is set to begin Sunday. It had been originally scheduled for March 17 but was pushed off by two months after then-justice minister Amir Ohana declared a “state of emergency” in the court system in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump suggests in-person G7 summit at Camp David in June
US President Donald Trump says he could host June’s G7 summit at a presidential retreat, instead of holding it as a virtual gathering.
“I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, DC, at the legendary Camp David,” he says on Twitter.
“The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all — normalization!”
G7 countries — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — take turns organizing the annual summit.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says he would attend if “health conditions allow,” while German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she would “wait and see what happens.”
