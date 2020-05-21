Right-wing group: Palestinians attacked Israeli car, sparking West Bank riots

The settler Honenu group claims the clashes around the village of Huwara erupted when Palestinian rioters attacked an Israeli car with stones and metal bars, disputing a TV report account of the violence in the area.

The driver emerged unharmed, though damage was caused to his car, the legal aid group says in a statement.

Palestinian rioters then clashed with Israeli security forces in the area, who were working to disperse the crowds, it says.

The statement makes no mention of settler involvement. Channel 12 said police were headed to the scene to disperse settler rock attacks on Palestinians.

The IDF does not immediately comment on the incident.

Huwara was the scene of an attempted shooting at an Israeli car Wednesday, which the army is investigating as a terrorist attack.