Gaza authorities say another 19 sick with virus; border crossing to remain shut through July

The Gaza health ministry announces 19 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number in the coastal enclave to 49.

All 19 of the patients had been recent arrivals in the Strip from Egypt and had been staying at quarantine facilities on the border when they were diagnosed.

The number of cases in Palestinian areas of the West Bank remains at 368, the PA health ministry says.

Hamas authorities also announce that Gaza’s pedestrian border crossings will be shut until the end of July.

The crossings into the coastal enclave have been largely closed since the start of the pandemic, but authorities there have periodically opened the borders for short periods of time.

— Jacob Magid