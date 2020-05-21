Over half of Israelis believe 2nd virus wave is just matter of time — poll

More than half of Israelis believe a second wave of infections in the coronavirus pandemic is only a matter of time, according to a survey by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI).

The poll finds 54.5 percent think there is a high chance of a second wave. However, generally Israelis are less afraid of it now; just 49% of Israeli Jews and 55.5% of Arab Israelis are worried about contracting the coronavirus, a significant drop from 76% and 70% respectively in March.

As infections slow and the government rolls back restrictions, 39% of respondents say the moves to restore the economy were made too fast, 30% think they were made at the appropriate pace and 25% think they were too slow.

Forty-four percent say they trust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s management of the crisis, a decrease from 54-57% in surveys up until mid-April on the same topic.

The survey was conducted by the IDI’s Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research on May 17-18, among 754 respondents contacted by phone and constituting a representative sample of Israel’s adult population. The margin of error was 3.7%.