Palestinian official says CIA information-sharing halted

The Palestinian security services will stop sharing information with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), in protest of Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank, a senior official says.

“It has been 48 hours that the American Intelligence Service have been notified that the agreement with them is no longer in force,” chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat says.

“Security cooperation with the US no more. Security cooperation with Israel no more.”

The Palestinian government cut all ties with the Trump administration in 2017, accusing the US President of pro-Israel bias.

Certain non-political relations were maintained, however, including between the Palestinian security services and the CIA.

— AFP