4-year-old critically wounded, 3-year-old hurt in two East Jerusalem shootings

Police say they are investigating two shooting incidents in East Jerusalem, including one in the neighborhood of Issawiya in which a 4-year-old girl is critically injured by apparent stray gunfire.

In the second incident in the refugee camp of Shuafat, a masked gunman entered a business and opened fire on the owner and his son.

Channel 13 reports the second child is 3-years-old, and he and his father are lightly to moderately wounded.

There is no indication the incidents are connected.