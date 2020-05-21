Report: PA forces retreat to West Bank’s Area A as security coordination cut

Palestinian security forces have begun withdrawing from the West Bank’s Areas B and C to Area A, which is under full PA control, the Haaretz daily reports, citing Palestinian sources.

The sources say Israel has been updated about the development, which comes as the PA threatens to end all coordination with Israel over ramped up talk of annexation.

The report says the retreat largely affects the Palestinian civilian populations in Areas B and C.

The report is not immediately confirmed by Israel.

The ramifications of such a withdrawal are not immediately clear.