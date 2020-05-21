The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Venezuela says Iranian tankers will get military escort
Venezuela says its navy and air force will escort Iranian tankers arriving with much needed fuel, after Tehran warned of “consequences” if the US stopped the ships from reaching their destination.
“We’re ready for whatever, whenever,” President Nicolas Maduro tells state-run media, thanking “all the support” from its Middle East ally in its confrontation with the United States.
Venezuela has the world’s largest proven oil reserves, but its capacity to refine crude into gasoline is limited.
US President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed unilateral sanctions aimed at ending oil exports from Iran and Venezuela, both major crude producers. Washington has also sanctioned individual Venezuelans and Iranians.
— AFP
Police, officials said to decide to up security for judges in Netanyahu trial
Officials and police decide the judges who are presiding over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial should have increased security.
According to a Channel 13 report, the Shin Bet is assessing how to deal with the security challenges of having the sitting prime minister stand trial for the first time in Israel’s history.
There are no details provided on any specific threat.
The prime minister faces bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in one case, and fraud and breach of trust in two other cases.
The trial is set to begin Sunday after it was originally scheduled for March 17, but was pushed off by two months after then-justice minister Amir Ohana declared a “state of emergency” in the court system in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump suggests in-person G7 summit at Camp David in June
US President Donald Trump says he could host June’s G7 summit at a presidential retreat, instead of holding it as a virtual gathering.
“I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, DC, at the legendary Camp David,” he says on Twitter.
“The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all — normalization!”
G7 countries — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — take turns organizing the annual summit.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says he would attend if “health conditions allow,” while German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she would “wait and see what happens.”
–AFP
