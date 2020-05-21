As Israel sizzles, heatwave casualties continue

Israel continues to scorch under a week-long heatwave although there is a slight drop in temperatures.

An 84-year-old woman is hospitalized in serious condition after suffering heatstroke in her home in the central city of Petah Tikva, Hebrew media reports. Paramedics take her to Beilinson Hospital for treatment.

A man in his sixties is treated at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital for heatstroke after he collapses on Sderot Hayotser. He is said to be in moderate condition.

Temperatures are set to see a significant reduction on Friday, with rain forecast for some parts of the country on Sunday.