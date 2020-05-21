UK’s Johnson won’t face police probe over ties to woman he brought to Israel – report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not face a police investigation over his relationship with a woman he was said to have shown inappropriate favoritism to amid an alleged affair while he was London mayor, Sky News reports.

The potential for a probe came after a report last year of potential conflicts of interest over his dealings with Jennifer Arcuri, described as a former model turned tech entrepreneur, who reportedly took part in three foreign trade missions alongside Johnson in a year — two of them to Tel Aviv — despite not being eligible for inclusion.

In addition, Arcuri’s companies received two sponsorship grants from Johnson’s promotional agency while he was mayor and a third grant earlier this year worth £100,000 ($123,000) from a former ministerial colleague of his in the government’s Department for Digital, Culture and Sport, the Sunday Times reported.

“The pair crossed paths at Tory party conferences, London tech events and a fundraising ball,” the Times said. “They mingled in Tel Aviv, New York, Singapore and Malaysia, as well as Arcuri’s spacious top-floor rented flat in Shoreditch High Street, east London. They were close friends.”

Johnson has denied any wrongdoing.

