As kids quarantined from 3 kindergartens, Health Ministry doesn’t publish virus data

The Health Ministry has yet to publish figures showing new coronavirus infections, deaths, testing rates and other data.

The ministry consistently published numbers twice a day since mid-March, but in recent days has started to miss updates.

It remains unclear if the lack of update is due to a change in policy or an oversight.

The failure to publish updated figures comes as dozens of children are sent into quarantine after staff members at three kindergartens in Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak and Rishon Lezion test positive for the virus.