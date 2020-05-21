Health official defends lack of testing: ‘We tell people to get swabbed but they don’t go’

A man is indicted at the Tel Aviv District Court for stabbing his partner to death and then throwing her body parts in the trash earlier this month.

Igor Chepikov is also charged with obstructing an investigation and destroying evidence after he allegedly killed Tatiana Haikin, 50.

He had previously served time in prison for domestic assault.

More than a thousand women demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Monday evening against the way the government and authorities have been handling domestic violence against women.

Police and social service organizations have reported a major rise in domestic violence complaints since the start of the coronavirus crisis, which has been blamed for exacerbating tensions as people were confined together by lockdown measures.