Fire destroys US synagogue in Minnesota

A US synagogue in northern Minnesota has gone up in flames.

Adas Israel congregation, a synagogue in Duluth, Minnesota, was ablaze overnight, according to local news reports. The cause of the fire is unclear. It appears to have destroyed much of the building.

According to the St. Paul Jewish Federation, the synagogue has 75 members and daily prayer services.

BREAKING NEWS: At 3:30 am crews responded to engulfed flames at the Adas Israel Congregation on 3rd Ave East and 3rd Street. No word yet on the cause of fire. pic.twitter.com/IhP1I5cmRz — emmaquinnnews (@emmaquinnnews1) September 9, 2019

The remnants of the overnight fire at the Adas Israel Congregation in downtown Duluth. Firefighters remain on scene as of 7:30 a.m. surrounding streeets are closed off to traffic. pic.twitter.com/QrjV6cqmRt — Kevin Jacobsen (@KevinJacobsen) September 9, 2019

— JTA