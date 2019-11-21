First Likud MK publicly backs Sa’ar in case of Likud primaries

“This sad political outcome came after a second election cycle that was forced upon Israeli citizens when the 21st Knesset voted to dissolve itself,” Rivlin tells Edelstein. “This is a time of unprecedented darkness in the history of the State of Israel.”

For the first time in Israel’s history, the mandate to form a governing coalition is now in the hands of the Knesset. If 61 lawmakers sign their support for a fellow MK to form a government over the next 21 days, that person will be tasked with doing so. If not, the country goes to the polls once again.

President Reuven Rivlin hands Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein the formal notice that Benny Gantz’s mandate to form a government is over, after the Blue and White party leader yesterday conceded failing to do so.

Nazi Germany killed more than 1 million people at Auschwitz-Birkenau in occupied Poland during World War II, most of them Jews transported there from across Europe.

Last month, the World Jewish Congress gave Merkel its Theodor Herzl Award for her efforts to foster Jewish life in Germany and her support for the state of Israel.

Merkel’s office confirms that a visit is planned but declines to specify the date as her appointments are generally announced only a week in advance.

The Munich daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports that Merkel has accepted an invitation to attend the 10th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation on December 6.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to visit the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz for the first time in her 14 years in office.

Saying that despite the challenges, he believes a solution is possible, Edelstein quotes former prime minister Menachem Begin who famously said that “elections can be prevented, unity can’t.”

Accepting the announcement as the representative of the Knesset, which now holds the keys to the premiership, parliament speaker Yuli Edelstein says he will do “all I can to help the formation of a wide coalition that will serve the people of Israel.”

Urging MKs to show “statesmanship” by working together to prevent third elections, President Reuven Rivlin says each lawmaker must ask himself or herself, “What is my obligation toward the State of Israel and its citizens?”

Iran confirmed Ahmady’s arrest in October, less than three months after the detention of Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was publicized.

“Kameel Ahmady was released on Sunday evening on a 500 million (toman, $42,000) bail after three months of temporary detention,” IRNA quotes Shafagh Rahmani as saying.

A British-Iranian anthropologist held in Iran for three months has been released on bail, his wife tells state news agency IRNA.

“Sa’ar’s unnecessary insistence on running for Likud leadership could lead to political chaos. It should also be said that his chances of success are very small.”

“Sa’ar could lead Likud to difficult and unnecessary infighting at a time when no other party in the political system will hold primaries for its leadership or electoral slate,” a source reportedly says.

Senior Likud sources are quoted by Hebrew-language media as criticizing MK Gideon Sa’ar for calling for leadership primaries within the ruling party and saying he would run against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While the IAEA has not named the site in question, diplomatic sources have previously said the agency asked Iran about a site in the Turquzabad district of Tehran where Israel has alleged secret atomic activity in the past.

The particles are understood to be the product of uranium which has been mined and undergone initial processing, but not enriched.

“The matter remains unresolved… It is essential that Iran works with the agency to resolve this matter promptly,” he says at a meeting of the agency’s board of governors.

The agency’s acting head Cornel Feruta says IAEA and Iranian officials will meet in Tehran next week to discuss the matter, adding that the UN body has not received any additional information.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said in a report that its inspectors “detected natural uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at a location in Iran not declared to the agency.”

The UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to explain the presence of uranium particles at an undeclared site, as a landmark deal aimed at curbing Tehran’s atomic activities threatens to collapse.

“He said there is no other way except for both peoples to live together in coexistence and peace,” Burg says in a phone call. “He said regardless of the Israeli political roller-coaster, the Palestinians will never lose hope.”

“After the Netanyahu era, I don’t rule out a run for prime minister,” the former justice minister says. “But you can never guess what will happen in Israeli politics.”

The popular Shaked, who would reportedly have liked to join the Likud party but is disliked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, makes the comment at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference.

New Right MK Ayelet Shaked, who was the only woman to lead a political party in the September elections, says: “I want to be prime minister one day, in the future.”

Amid rumors of a possible prisoner swap deal, Netanyahu reportedly promised the Goldin and Shaul families no more bodies of terrorists would be returned to Gaza without their loved ones’ bodies being released.

The meeting comes after the Mengistu family was angry at the premier earlier this week for meeting only with the parents of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, IDF soldiers killed in the 2014 Gaza war and whose bodies are believed to be held by the Hamas terror group, and postponing the meeting with the Mengistus at the last moment.

The family members of Avera Mengistu, an Israeli civilian who has been missing since crossing into the Gaza Strip of his own volition several years ago, are meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

The soldier, who has been under detention since the day of the shooting, and the colonel have been referred to a military investigative judge who will start questioning them on Monday, according to NNA.

On November 12, Alaa Abu Fakhr was shot dead by the soldier, who was trying to open a road closed by protesters in southern Beirut, marking the first death since widespread protests against Lebanon’s ruling elite began October 17.

The agency says that a colonel who was on the scene with the soldier at the time of the shooting has also been charged.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says a soldier who shot and killed a protester in Beirut last week has been charged by a military prosecutor with murder.

He was referring to Netanyahu’s bloc of 55 right-wing and religious lawmakers from various parties who have backed him in coalition talks and let him negotiate on their behalf, which was one of the sticking points in the failed talks for a unity government.

“This is a time of national emergency, not a time for infighting based on ego and personal aspirations,” Amsalem, a staunch Netanyahu loyalist, says in a tweet. “I wish the lesson on loyalty learned by the bloc members will also be learned by our friend Gideon Sa’ar.”

Communications Minister David Amsalem rebukes fellow Likud party lawmaker Gideon Sa’ar for saying earlier today that he wants open primaries for the party leadership and intends to challenge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if they are held.

Outside the courthouse in Nabatiyeh, a stronghold of the Hezbollah terror group, scores of people, including former Khiam prison detainees, gathered outside the building known as Palace of Justice.

He was detained after returning to his native Lebanon from the US in September.

Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948. Fakhoury had worked as a senior warden at the Khiam Prison in southern Lebanon that was run by an Israeli-backed militia, known as the South Lebanon Army.

Fakhoury is accused of collaborating with the Jewish state after he confessed he’d worked for Israel during the nearly two decades of its military presence in Lebanon.

NNA says today’s session of Amer Fakhoury in the southern market town of Nabatiyeh has been postponed until December 5.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says a court session in the case of a Lebanese American accused of dealing with Israel has been postponed because of his illness.

Shir, who previously was Sa’ar’s political adviser, tweets: “For a party that prides itself on democracy, leadership primaries are not a choice but a duty. In the race I will support Gideon Sa’ar, the best-suited person with the best skills for forming a government and safeguarding the right wing’s values.”

Likud MK Michal Shir says if party leadership primaries are held, she will support Gideon Sa’ar, who today called for primaries to be held and said he would run against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

If, as widely expected, charges will be announced, it would be the first time Israel is led by a premier facing a criminal indictment.

It says the announcement will be at the ministry’s headquarters in Jerusalem, and that Mandelblit will take no questions from the media.

The Justice Ministry in a statement says Attorney General will announce his decision on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cases at 7:30 p.m.

