France imposes localized curfew in parts of Paris, Lille and Nice, as country reels from riots

French authorities have set curfews in parts of several cities on Monday, including Paris, Lille, and Nice, as they face pressure over security failings after a weekend of riots and looting stemming from nationwide anti-government protests.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu rules out a blanket curfew in Paris but not a state of emergency, and says it is more appropriate for now to apply partial and localized curfews.
“My determination to restore order is absolute,” he tells reporters.
Paris police say they have issued orders barring protests in certain areas of the French capital from 8 p.m. and issued a curfew around the Place de la Republique and Les Halles from 11:00 p.m. Both will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
“A police deployment is in place to ensure strict compliance with these measures,” the police say in a statement.
A source in Lecornu’s office says a curfew for minors has been set between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for the next two days in Lille, Douai, Wattignies, and Denain with the agreement of the local mayors.
In Nice, Mayor Eric Ciotti says in a video posted online that he has signed an order installing a curfew for minors in central Nice overnight.
Marseille has banned gatherings and demonstrations. French unions meanwhile have called for a new round of strikes and rallies on November 5.
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